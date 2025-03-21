PAA-PIACL Joint Committee Conducts Feasibility Study At Parachinar Airport
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A Joint board of Officers (BOO) comprising officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) recently visited Parachinar Airport to assess its operational feasibility for commercial and humanitarian flights.
The visit was conducted in line with directives from the Ministry of Defence. The eight-member committee included six officers from PAA and two from PIACL, led by Mr. Younas Lugman Qazi, Additional Director Operations (IIAP). Other notable members included Mr Mohsin Ahmad Ghouri, Deputy APM (BKIAP), and Engr. Shah Jahan, Senior JTO CNS (BKIAP).
During the visit, the committee carried out a thorough inspection of the airport's infrastructure, examining key facilities such as the terminal building, runway, fire garages, PAA accommodation, generator room, and other operational areas.
Following the inspection, the BOO members met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Parachinar to discuss matters related to the potential resumption of airport operations.
The findings from this assessment will be compiled into a comprehensive feasibility report, which will guide future decisions regarding the reactivation of Parachinar Airport for both commercial and humanitarian purposes.
The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) remains dedicated to enhancing air connectivity across the country, ensuring improved access to remote regions like Parachinar.
Recent Stories
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uraan Pakistan official visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on quacks launched in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Health insurance scheme for FGE under review: Mukhtar Ahmad2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in south Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PAA-PIACL Joint Committee Conducts Feasibility Study at Parachinar Airport2 minutes ago
-
Tortured bodies of woman, daughter found in drain12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 15pc drop in crimes22 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to make Punjab greener22 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal calls for joint efforts to combat climate challenges22 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held at IUB on World Consumer Rights Day22 minutes ago
-
Punjab police foils terrorist attack on Taunsa Checkpoint, earns praise from Interior Minister22 minutes ago
-
ADC holds “Khuli Kachehri” for VC secretaries22 minutes ago