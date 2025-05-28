PAAPAM Urges Immediate Rationalisation Of Tariff Policy To Protect Local Industry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) on Wednesday called for the immediate rationalization of the National Tariff Policy 2025–2030,emphasizing the need to safeguard the domestic manufacturing sector,attract investment and promote fair competition.
In a statement issued here,PAAPAM emphasized the importance of incorporating its proposals into the forthcoming Federal budget,noting that timely,well-informed and outcome-oriented policy decisions were vital to ensuring the long-term viability of the domestic auto parts industry.
The association underscored that supporting indigenous manufacturing was critical for sustainable economic growth,highlighting the sector’s role in job creation,technology transfer and reducing reliance on imports.
Presenting detailed concerns to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan,PAAPAM noted that local parts manufacturers currently benefit from an 18 percent protection margin against Completely Knocked Down (CKD) car kits.
However,they have explained that if fully built cars was allowed to be imported at a 15 percent duty rate,while auto parts was brought in at 0–10 percent duties,the cost pressures on domestic producers would increase sharply.
They explained that high electricity tariffs,expensive imported raw materials such as steel and plastic and elevated financial costs was already making local manufacturing less competitive compared to regional players including Thailand,India,China,Indonesia and Vietnam.
Under such conditions,they cautioned,sustaining local production facilities may become unviable.
Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik also expressed his full support for the genuine demands of PAAPAM and the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association(PAMA).
He assured both associations that he would take up their concerns with relevant authorities to provide relief to manufacturers facing mounting challenges.
