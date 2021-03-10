PA&AS officer Kamran Rashid Khan repatriated to parent department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Kamran Rashid Khan, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service (PA&AS) has been repatriated to his parent department, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED).

Kamran Rashid Khan, was presently posted as Joint Secretary/ Financial Advisor, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing), has beendirected to report the Office of Auditor General of Pakistan, withimmediate effect.