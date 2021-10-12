PAB KP Branch to celebrate White Cane Day on Oct 14 Thursday

Pakistan Association of the Blind (PAB) Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Branch to observe World White Cane Day on October 14 (Thursday) a day before of the schedule actual international day (October 15, 2021)

The decision is taken due to falling of October 15 on Friday and they will be offering in Friday prayers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The day is observed to celebrate the achievements of people who won against their physical limitations in sight and still achieving success, each year on October 15, World White Cane Day is celebrated.

The white cane is the most easily recognized symbol of a visually impaired person around the globe.

A function in connection with World White Cane Day will be held in Peshawar Gathering Hall Opposite Gulbahar Police Station at 11:00 A.M with Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash as chief guest.