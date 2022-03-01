UrduPoint.com

Paban-e-Hurriyat To Organize March Against Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Paban-e-Hurriyat to organize march against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that state-wide resistance has become indispensable for the right to self-determination movement.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that incumbent government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, political, religious parties and masses have to come forward and take concrete measures for the liberation if Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He maintained that the atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJ&K are at peak and occupied forces are involved in heinous crimes of turning the Muslim majority of the state into minority.

Ghazali said that one hundred thousand martyrs of Kashmir have sacrificed their lives for independence, right to self-determination and secure future of Kashmiri people.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat appealed the masses particularly youth to join the resistance movement for independence from Indian military occupation. He said that the base camp government, political and religious parties and the people should realize their constitutional and religious responsibilities for Kashmir freedom movement.

Ghazali also announced to organize a march from Neelum to Muzaffarabad and engage the people besides awareness campaign about Indian brutality in IIOJ&K.

