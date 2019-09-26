UrduPoint.com
PAC Achieves Another Milestone By Indegenously Overhauling Fighter Jets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

PAC achieves another milestone by indegenously overhauling fighter jets

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra achieved another historic milestone of JF-17 aircraft overhaul facility

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra achieved another historic milestone of JF-17 aircraft overhaul facility.

A roll out ceremony to mark this momentous occasion was held Thursday at Aircraft Rebuild Factory (ARF) Kamra where Chief of Air Staff Air Cief Marsha Mujahid Anwar Khan was chief guest.

Out of the first four multi-role JF 17 Thunder aircraft, two were overhauled in China; whereas, the other two were indegenously overhauled in ARF.

Addressing the function the air chief said, "We are living in technology-intensive world, where self-reliance and indegenization are key to effectively addressing modern challenges. PAF has been relentlessly pursuing these goals and has achieved remarkable capability.

" He said JF-17 overhaul is indeed a significant achievement, which could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work put in by the officers and technicians of Aircraft Rebuild Factory.

He appreciated the continuous support of Chinese Aviation Industries including the top management of AVIC, CATIC, CAIC and CADI in our journey towards self-reliance.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC, Yang Ying, President of China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), Mr Wang Wel, Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Mr Zhan Jianping, President China Aviation Industry Corporation (CAIC) along with other senior civil and defence officials were also present at the occasion.

