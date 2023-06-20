The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday again directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a complete report about irregularities and embezzlement in NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday again directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a complete report about irregularities and embezzlement in NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL).

Presiding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the relevant authorities to investigate the matter of NTL's board members to compile a report for submission in the next meeting.

The FIA officials apprised the committee that it was investigating to probe the matter respectively for a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, MNA Nawaz Sher said that he is chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and there were billion of rupees of corruption had been done by authorities through looting national exchequer.

The committee decided to summon the officials of IPC in the next meeting to review the irregularities and other issues.