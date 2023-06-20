UrduPoint.com

PAC Again Directs NAB, FIA To Submit Report About NTL's Irregularities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 11:09 PM

PAC again directs NAB, FIA to submit report about NTL's irregularities

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday again directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a complete report about irregularities and embezzlement in NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday again directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a complete report about irregularities and embezzlement in NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL).

Presiding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the relevant authorities to investigate the matter of NTL's board members to compile a report for submission in the next meeting.

The FIA officials apprised the committee that it was investigating to probe the matter respectively for a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, MNA Nawaz Sher said that he is chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and there were billion of rupees of corruption had been done by authorities through looting national exchequer.

The committee decided to summon the officials of IPC in the next meeting to review the irregularities and other issues.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Federal Investigation Agency Billion

Recent Stories

US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sud ..

US Designates 2 Islamic State Leaders, 2 South Sudanese Officials - Blinken

1 minute ago
 Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Wa ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 minute ago
 Budget focuses on unemployment, relief to masses: ..

Budget focuses on unemployment, relief to masses: Zmarak

1 minute ago
 Water level in Mangla dam reservoirs rises to 1151 ..

Water level in Mangla dam reservoirs rises to 1151.70 feet

1 minute ago
 Two robbers arrested from Cattle Market

Two robbers arrested from Cattle Market

1 minute ago
 9 injured in clash between two groups

9 injured in clash between two groups

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.