PAC annuls recruitment of assistant linemen in PESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday annulled the recruitment of assistant linemen in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and ordered to initiate the recruitment process as fresh in a transparent manner.

According to an investigation report presented to the public accounts committee, the PESCO had advertised 2,605 positions of assistant linemen, and the induction was finalized by conducting scrutiny and fulfilling the procedure.

The report said that the appointment letters were issued in February 2022 to a total of 2,044 selected candidates.

Meanwhile, complaints were received against the appointments claiming that all the candidates were allegedly selected holding a "domicile of the same district".

The report said the PESCO while advertising the vacancies did not mention the district-wise allocation, rather it was mentioned that 1,954 posts of ALM would be filled on open merit for competing candidates having domicile of various districts under the operational jurisdiction of PESCO.

This clarification was given only for the purpose that after the FATA merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, the candidates of former FATA districts could be facilitated.

Written tests were conducted, but the decision to issue appointment letters on the basis of a specific domicile of the district was taken in February which changed the complexion of the induction.

Chairman PAC, in light of the findings of the investigation team and on the basis of facts explained in the report, annulled all appointments and ordered to initiate the legal action against officials involved in the alleged scam.