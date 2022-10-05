UrduPoint.com

PAC Appreciates PM's Resolve For Accountability

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 09:28 PM

PAC appreciates PM's resolve for accountability

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his unflinching support to the committee for its smooth functioning and accountability across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his unflinching support to the committee for its smooth functioning and accountability across the board.

"I must appreciate prime minister. I met him twice and he assured full support for the committee as he never interfered in the business of PAC because he himself had been heading the committee in the past, therefore, he is well aware with the scope and mandate of PAC," said Chairman Noor Alam.

The committee while examining the Audit Report expressed displeasure over the bad governance of the former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board and requested the prime minister not to post him anywhere because he, allegedly, interalia, committed several irregularities while awarding contracts to disqualified bidders and giving government's land on lease on unimaginable lowest rates.

However, the committee appreciated the performance of the incumbent Chairman of KPT.

Public Accounts Committee also decided to hold next meetings in Gwadar and on the same day would travel by air to Port Qasim Authority and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with the purpose to discuss their audit reports' objections on the anomalies in these departments.

On the indication of one of the committee's member, the committee sought details as to how many officers had been placed on deputation in the government departments during last six months.

The Chairman PAC also constituted four sub-committees of PAC consisting of four members. The sub-committees would be headed each by MNA Ms. Wajiha Qamar, MNA Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The committee directed the Secretary Ministry of Maritimes Affairs to provide the PAC with a list showing how many trucks were stacked up in KPT shipyard.

The committee directed the secretary to strive hard to make recoveries and directed to pursue court cases vigorously.

Two paras were also referred to NAB for inquiries and directions were also issued to the Secretary to fix responsibility on the officer(s) for violating law.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Mushahid Hussain Syed Gwadar Same Post Government Port Qasim Karachi Port Court

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting to eliminate child labour

ADC chairs meeting to eliminate child labour

2 minutes ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Carrying US-Japanese-Russian Crew ..

SpaceX's Dragon Carrying US-Japanese-Russian Crew Lifts Off From Florida for ISS

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Budget Drawn Up Based on Oil Prices of $7 ..

Russia's Budget Drawn Up Based on Oil Prices of $70 Per Barrel - Novak

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results

Tennis: Astana ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Imam leads Balochistan's fightback against Central ..

Imam leads Balochistan's fightback against Central Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.