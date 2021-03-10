UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Asks Public Sector Varsities To Demonstrate Extra Care In Financial Matters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

PAC asks public sector varsities to demonstrate extra care in financial matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly Wednesday asked the public sector universities to demonstrate extra care in financial matters as public funds are national trust with them.

Similarly universities have to follow rules, regulations and estacode in service and management matters and ensuring immediate recovery of misappropriated public funds from the responsible officials, it added.

The observation was made during the meeting of PAC on disposal of audit paras on certain fiscal anomalies in Abdul Wali khan University (AWKUM). This meeting on Higher education Department (HED) was chaired by MPA Muhammad Idrees at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar. It besides MPAs Inayatullah, Babar Saleem Swati, was attended by the high ups of Higher Education, Law, Finance, Accounts & Audit departments and KP Assembly as well as under-paras institution viz AWKUM.

The committee observed that educational institutions are sacred centers of learning to produce future builders of the nation and hence there should be high standards of financial and management discipline to be example for all.

The university head in reply to certain Audit Paras told the meeting that a big chunk of losses have been so far recovered from the responsible individuals.

The committee expressed satisfaction on process of recovery. However referred cases of certain fiscal irregularities to the concerned sub committees for further investigation and clarification.

A special subcommittee comprising expert officers from Accountant General and Advocate General offices, Power & Energy, Planning & Development, Finance, Law, Higher Education, Communication & Works departments was constituted to probe audit para on recovery of losses on unauthorized and wasteful expenditure on construction of power house with cost of Rs 305.604 million.

However the committee asked for expediting process of recoveries in respect of damages caused to public funds in AWKUM during the under Pera periods including loss due to delay from defaulter PhD scholars (Rs 26.702m), non deduction of income tax from suppliers (Rs 31.277m) and allowing higher rates to the contractors (4.736m).

The chair further asked for non-inclusion of minor audit paras in the PAC agenda and ensuring its early audit in DACs to save precious time of the PAC and public institutions senior officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

14 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

42 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

46 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.