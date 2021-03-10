PAC asks public sector varsities to demonstrate extra care in financial matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly Wednesday asked the public sector universities to demonstrate extra care in financial matters as public funds are national trust with them.

Similarly universities have to follow rules, regulations and estacode in service and management matters and ensuring immediate recovery of misappropriated public funds from the responsible officials, it added.

The observation was made during the meeting of PAC on disposal of audit paras on certain fiscal anomalies in Abdul Wali khan University (AWKUM). This meeting on Higher education Department (HED) was chaired by MPA Muhammad Idrees at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar. It besides MPAs Inayatullah, Babar Saleem Swati, was attended by the high ups of Higher Education, Law, Finance, Accounts & Audit departments and KP Assembly as well as under-paras institution viz AWKUM.

The committee observed that educational institutions are sacred centers of learning to produce future builders of the nation and hence there should be high standards of financial and management discipline to be example for all.

The university head in reply to certain Audit Paras told the meeting that a big chunk of losses have been so far recovered from the responsible individuals.

The committee expressed satisfaction on process of recovery. However referred cases of certain fiscal irregularities to the concerned sub committees for further investigation and clarification.

A special subcommittee comprising expert officers from Accountant General and Advocate General offices, Power & Energy, Planning & Development, Finance, Law, Higher Education, Communication & Works departments was constituted to probe audit para on recovery of losses on unauthorized and wasteful expenditure on construction of power house with cost of Rs 305.604 million.

However the committee asked for expediting process of recoveries in respect of damages caused to public funds in AWKUM during the under Pera periods including loss due to delay from defaulter PhD scholars (Rs 26.702m), non deduction of income tax from suppliers (Rs 31.277m) and allowing higher rates to the contractors (4.736m).

The chair further asked for non-inclusion of minor audit paras in the PAC agenda and ensuring its early audit in DACs to save precious time of the PAC and public institutions senior officials.