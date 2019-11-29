UrduPoint.com
PAC Body Expresses Displeasure Over State Bank Of Pakistan Governor's Absence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:05 AM

The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from the meeting.

MNA Noor Alam Khan - the convener of the sub-committee - directed finance secretary to ensure his (SBP governor) presence in the next meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, the convener also expressed displeasure on the absence of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general from the meeting.

The FIA official, however, informed that the director general was busy in preparing report on FATAF therefore, he was unable to attend the meeting.

Later, discussing the audit report, finance secretary informed that steps to improve the grant system were being taken under public finance management and legislation.

About giving an honorarium of six months to the officers of grade 21 and above, the secretary said the honorarium was given with the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) after budget.

He said the particular issue had been sent to the ECC for approval.

The committee also took a strong notice of not conducting regular departmental accounts committee (DAC) meeting in the finance ministry.

