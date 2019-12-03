PAC body takes up audit report of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday discussed audit report of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for the years 2011-12.

The meeting pended the report with directions to settle audit paras at department accounts committee level in two weeks' time.

Convener of the Committee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq directed the management of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to take possession of 400 plots offered to them by the Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

Taking note of absence of Managing Director Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), the convener issued him a show cause notice and directed the Establishment Division for not considering him for future promotions.

Convener Ayaz Sadiq also expressed dissatisfaction on the performance of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the proceedings, Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan, walked out from meeting as a protest over lack of interest of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

"We come here to broom their ineptness and they don't bother it" said Noor Alam. The member was furious over the absence of secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development from the meeting.

As per the rules of PAC, secretary must attend the meeting or send his second in command in case of emergency, saidNoor Alam adding this was mockery of a system that someofficials do not take PAC seriously.