PAC body voices concerns over poor cleanliness conditions at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sub-Committee-VII of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday expressed concern over the poor maintenance and cleanliness conditions here at the Parliament Lodges.

The committee, which met at the Parliament House with its convener Riaz Fatyana in the chair, examined the audit reports for the year 2017-18 pertained to the Ministry of Interior, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The meeting was attended by committee member Munaza Hassan.

Riaz Fatyana directed the CDA to improve cleanliness and sanitary conditions at the Parliament Lodges, besides resolving the parking issues being faced by the parliamentarians.

The committee pended the the audit para pertaining to non-cancellation of commercial plots due to non-renewal of their lease worth Rs 40,155.648 million. The committee directed the CDA to conduct inquiry and submit a report within a month.

It also examined the audit para pertaining to the loss occurred due to un-competitive disposal of a plot for Rs 10,527.026 million. The committee gave the CDA further two months to settle the audit para.

The audit officials highlighted the audit para�of "unauthentic approval of layout plan of housing scheme on the basis of fake and fictitious documents - Rs 8,198.60 million." The committee directed the CDA to bring improvement in the rules in that regard.

The committee settled subject to verification the audit para pertaining to non-realization of long outstanding dues of commercial plots amounting to Rs 5,831.043 million.

The CDA chairman informed the committee said that a first information report had been lodged against revenue staff concerned.

The committee also settled the audit para of non-imposition of penalty & ground rent on running business in marquees/ wedding halls without approval, subject to fencing of area.