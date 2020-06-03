PAC Chairman asks members to expedite work amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rana Tanvir Hussain on Wednesday directed members to convene meetings of sub-committees to expedite their work while following guidelines and SOP's amid COVID-19.

During 20th meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain remarked that coronavirus created problems for everyone but the committee will continue its work while ensuring the guidelines and SOP's to avoid infection.

While reviewing the audit reports of National Highway Authority (NHA), he said the committee has to review audit reports on sugar and utility stores.

Chairman PAC directed secretariat staff to provide copies of the meeting notice along with agenda to all concerned, three days before the meeting.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Noor Alam Khan requested Chairman to take strict action against those ministries and officials who fail to comply the directions of PAC in letter and spirit.

On pagination of Noor Alam Khan, Chairman PAC Rana Tanvir Hussain directed audit official to apprise the committee on whether Managing Director (MD) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is authorized under the law to buy expensive car for official use or not? Chairman PAC also directed all ministries and divisions to regularly convene meetings of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) which reduces burden on Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Syed Naveed Qamar told the chairman that sub-committees are unable to work during COVID-19 situation to which chairman suggested that one sub-committee can be tasked to review audit reports of one ministry at a time which will not only reduce the work load but also be helpful in expediting the work.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suggested convening meetings of sub-meeting of PAC one in the morning and one in the evening during budget session to clear the backlog.

The chairman also sought an explanation in written from NHA officials for failing to submit reports in the stipulated time frame.

Secretary NHA Zafar Aslam informed the committee that he took charge of the ministry one day earlier before the PAC committee while seeking time to submit compliance reports at the earliest possible time.

Raja Pervez Ashraf also requested PAC Chairman to give time to the NHA Officials and call them back with Chairman NHA after budget.