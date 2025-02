PAC chairman moves IHC for cases details against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The PTI’s lawmaker and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Junaid Akbar on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for provision of cases details against him.

PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar has filed the case through his lawyer Ayesha Khalid and prayed the court to issue directives for provision of cases details against him and authorities should be stopped from arresting him.

