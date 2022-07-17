PAC Chairman, NA Deputy Speaker condoles with Kundi over his loss in gas leakage tragedy

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday visited the 'Kundi Model Farm' and condoled the demises of Faisal Karim Khan Kundi's uncle, his wife, and a baby girl in the gas leakage tragedy.

Both the PAC chairman and deputy speaker condoled with the Pakistan People's Party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Khan Kandi and MPA Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi over the sad demises of their uncle Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter.

On the occasion, the deputy speaker, during a conversation with media, said a constitutional committee had been formed to decide whether to file treason charges against PTI's top leadership including party's Chairman Imran Khan and the former NA Speaker.

"Whosoever breaks the constitution must be punished," he opined.

He said his leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman always worked within the limits of law and constitution.

He said that important decisions were expected in the joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to be held on July 20, 2022.

In response to a question about facilities on Dera-Hakla (M-14) motorway, he said the issues including mobile signals and hotels on the CPEC route would be resolved soon.

Noor Alam Khan said that former chairman NAB did not attend the first meeting in the harassment case, adding the law will take its course if he did not attend the next meeting; "even he could be brought by issuing warrant.

" Tayyaba Gul had presented evidence before the committee in this regard, he informed.

He said the Names of Azam Khan, Tahir Khan and others were also come up regarding Tayyaba Gul's harassment scandal and they would also be investigated.

The PAC would conduct a clear and transparent investigation within the framework of the Constitution and no one will be abused.

Both, the PAC chairman and the deputy speaker, expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident of gas leakage which was happened on last Thursday when Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter were died while four other members of the same family got seriously injured.

They prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and tranquility, adding they also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

On the occasion, JUI leader Pir Fawad Raza Zakuri, former MPA Nawabzada Tahir Binyamin Khan, Staff Officer of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tanveer Hussain Malik and others were also present.