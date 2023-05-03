UrduPoint.com

PAC Chairman Summons SC Registrar On May 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 10:01 PM

PAC chairman summons SC Registrar on May 16

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday summoned the Supreme Court's (SC) Registrar on May 16, with a warning that in case of non-compliance his arrest warrants could be issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday summoned the Supreme Court's (SC) Registrar on May 16, with a warning that in case of non-compliance his arrest warrants could be issued.

Chairing a meeting of PAC, Noor Alam directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the Supreme Court from 2010 to 2021.

He also directed the Urea fertilizer companies to get an audit of fertilizer prices conducted immediately to ensure transparency in the system. If they failed to do so, then the Auditor General of Pakistan would be tasked to do the audit with the cooperation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he warned.

He further directed that the authorities concerned should review the audit of fertilizer companies to facilitate the farmers as agriculture was the backbone of the country.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of the Ministry of Industry to streamline the system.

The Secretary Industries apprised the committee that the relevant authorities would review gas prices for the fertilizer sector to yield desirous results.

Noor Alam said the car companies had been taking the advance amount from consumers for eight years, and through cartelization they were increasing the prices of vehicles.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Agriculture Khursheed Ahmed Vehicles Car Mukhtar Ahmed Federal Investigation Agency May Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meetin ..

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

38 seconds ago
 RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict ..

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to ..

1 minute ago
 Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in c ..

Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in city

1 minute ago
 Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arre ..

Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two o ..

1 minute ago
 District admin kicks off educational activities in ..

District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

1 minute ago
 KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holdin ..

KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holding of India-sponsored G-20 moot ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.