PAC chairman takes exception over 'slow process' against resolving corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Monday made a complaint about the anti-graft watchdogs pursuing the corruption cases at a snail's space.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, he urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to accelerate the process on resolving corruption cases sent by the PAC; otherwise, he said that he would take up the matter before the court of law to adjudicate.

He also proposed the government take stern action against those elements maligning the national security institutions.

He said such nonstate actors should be booked under Article 6 to uphold the supremacy of national institutions.

Noor Alam Khan also urged the NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani to direct Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to brief the house about the financial liquidity of the country as there were rumors that "Pakistan's economy is at the brink of bankruptcy".

He also said the finance minister should also share the details of previous government Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the house.

He said the finance minister should take the house in confidence about the measures taken to control the burgeoning inflation in the country.