PAC clarifies news item regarding quorum of committee meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Sunday clarified a news item that appeared in section of press regarding the quorum of the committee meetings on September 23 and 24.

In a statement issued here, PAC said the committee meetings were held on September, 23 and 24 in Committee Room 2 Parliament House, Islamabad.

Under Rule 217 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, the quorum to constitute a sitting of the committee is required to be one fourth of the total membership of the committee, the maximum requirement is seven.

On September 23, 11 Members constituted the quorum and September 24, eight members constituted the quorum.

Therefore, news item appearing in media regarding the quorum about the convening of PAC meetings is against the factual position.