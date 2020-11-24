UrduPoint.com
PAC Committed For Effective Parliamentary Oversight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

PAC committed for effective parliamentary oversight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is committed to utilize all available resources for effective Parliamentary Oversight through simplifying results with recoveries and ensuring accountability of all the concerned while taking time bound initiatives.   The 15th PAC constituted on 20.12.2018 was headed by the Leader of Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, MNA as its Chairman who was substituted by Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA subsequently on 28.11.2019, said a press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat.

It inherited a backlog of 7 years Audit Reports from 2010-11 to 2016-17, whereas three Audit Reports from 2017-18 to 2019-20 were referred to it recently.

It constituted 7 Sub-Committees for Audit Reports and a Sub-Committee on Monitoring & Implementation. Audit Reports of the period of Government of the PML (N) are being examined by the Sub-Committees headed by Members not belonging to PML (N).

Around 2084 Grants and 29750 Paras, including backlog of previous PACs, are pending for examination by the PAC for which it has held 225 meetings and examined 4716 paras out of which 41 paras were referred to NAB, 24 to FIA and 1318 paras were referred for pursuance at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level.

It presented a Special Report which was adopted by the National Assembly for Structural Changes to Improve the Performance of PAC, Compliance of Directions of the Speaker to streamline it, reaffirming the Audit Jurisdiction of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) relating to authorities or bodies established by, or under the control of, the Federal Government and chalking out of plans of holding the DACs meetings. The recovery of Rs. 300,757.941 Millions on the directions of the PAC has also been verified by AGP.

