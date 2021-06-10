UrduPoint.com
PAC Constitutes Sub-committee To Oversight NA, Senate Cooperative Housing Societies' Matters

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:31 PM

PAC constitutes sub-committee to oversight NA, Senate cooperative housing societies' matters

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters related to delays in affairs of cooperative housing societies of Senate and the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to look into the matters related to delays in affairs of cooperative housing societies of Senate and the National Assembly.

The meeting of the committee was held here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The three-member sub-committee would be headed by MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali while Riaz Fatyana and Noor Alam Khan will also be members of the committee.

Earlier, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar informed the committee that interior ministry had sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) but that report was not provided to us, adding that "We will take departmental action".

Chairman PAC said that the plots in the industrial area have been given to the people on a 99-year lease.

In response, chairman CDA said that these allotments were free of cost and could not be used commercially in the begining, however, later decision was reviewed and it was decided to charge money against the allotted plots. Those parties who will be abide by the law would not be penalized, adding that it's use against the code will not be permitted.

The committee also examined the audit paras of Aviation Division and CDA for 2018 and 2019.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee MNAs including Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Noor Alam Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Munaza Hassan, Hina Rabbani Khar, Riaz Fatyana, Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The senior officials of relevant ministries and departments also attended the meeting.

