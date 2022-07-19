PAC constitutionally authorized to seek records from any civil department: Chairman PAC

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday said that PAC had constitutional powers under which it can seek record from any civil department.

Chairing PAC meeting at the Parliament House, Noor Alam Khan said PAC was repeatedly requiring declaration of assets from the officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but they were reluctant to submit their replies to PAC.

PAC also expressed displeasure over the 34 ministries and divisions for not conducting their departmental accounts committee meetings.

Chairman PAC said that since the NAB was a civilian institution therefore its officials were required to disclose their assets they had accumulated since joining the department.

He said that he used to respect former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal till his objectionable videos surfaced. He warned former chief of NAB to appear before the PAC otherwise warrant could be issued against him.

Chairman PAC lauded prime minister's instructions regarding a live telecast of PAC's proceedings and said that he would soon meet National Assembly (NA) speaker to implement the decision.

