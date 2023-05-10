UrduPoint.com

PAC Cultural Festival Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A three-day cultural festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) concluded at the Government Post Graduate College, Attock, here Wednesday.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Principal Government College Professor Majid Bhatti were the special guests at the closing ceremony.

A Sham-e-Ghazal was arranged on the last day of the festival, in which Arshad Rahi and Rashid Rahi recited the famous ghazals of Mehdi Hasan and Ghulam Ali.

Addressing the closing ceremony Director PAC Waqar Ahmed said the objectivity and scope of culture were limitless, adding those who stay connected with their culture thrive in the world.

He said that the purpose of culture was to connect the past with the present to gain an understanding of one's identity and create the best society.

Artists were considered to carry the message of peace around the world and there is no dearth of talent among Pakistani artists.

Waqar said that the artists trained by the Arts Council should make the name of Pakistan shine all over the world.

Prof. Majid Waheed Bhatti while speaking said that fairs were necessary for the promotion of regional culture and traditions.

He said the promotion of regional culture was a guarantee of unity and solidarity.

"Art and culture are prominent adherents of any country which contribute to the development and besides contributing to prosperity; it is also the most important heritage of the country," he added.

Assistant Director PAC Muhammad Suleman said Punjab was culturally very fertile and Arts councils were playing an active role to develop the creative and cultural abilities of the youth.

A large number of civil society and students participated in the last day of the fair.

