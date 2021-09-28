UrduPoint.com

PAC Decides To Take Action Against Illegal Mining

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

PAC decides to take action against illegal mining

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituted a sub-committee in Haripur Ghazi District to take legal action against illegal mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituted a sub-committee in Haripur Ghazi District to take legal action against illegal mining.

Chairing the PAC here on Tuesday, Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani said the provincial government was taking concrete measures to develop and bring reforms in all sectors especially in mines and mineral department.

He directed to lodge first information report against the contractors instead of the drivers of tractor-trolleys for illegal mining.

Members of Public Accounts Committee, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Idrees Khan, Babar Saleem Swati, Jamshed Khan Mohmand, Dr Asia Asad besides Deputy Auditor General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, Law Department, Finance Department and Provincial Assembly PAC officers were also present on this occasion.

The meeting discussed in detail 12 audit paras of the Minerals Department. Chairman PAC Speaker Mushtaq Ghani told the participants that minerals play an important role in the development of the country's economy.

He said our government was inviting foreign investors to invest in this sector, adding that our country was rich in mineral resources but unfortunately in past corrupt elements only filled their pockets and damaged the national treasury.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani lauded the Secretary Minerals for using modern technology to root out illegal mining including drone cameras and getting help from SPARCO.

The meeting decided not to take any decision who found in illegal miningtill the final verdicts of court.\932

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Provincial Assembly Haripur Jamshed Ghazi All From Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

4 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

12 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to ..

Expo Centre Sharjah partners with NurnbergMesse to host inaugural Gulf Coatings ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

Mohammad Hafeez diagnosed with dengue fever

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dub ..

Emirates Steel: Proud contributor to Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 Guinea junta unveils 'charter' for civilian transi ..

Guinea junta unveils 'charter' for civilian transition

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.