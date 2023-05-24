UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs Action Against Those Involved In Embezzlement In NHA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PAC directs action against those involved in embezzlement in NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday directed action against those involved in irregularities and embezzlement in the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He was presiding over the PAC meeting, which reviewed the audit paras of 2019-20 of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority (NHA).

The committee was informed that some financial irregularities were observed in N-50 Zhob Mughal Koat-Khali Khudainazar Road upgradation project.

The NHA chairman apprised the committee that the contactor had misused the project funds due to lack of interest and planning of the engineer concerned.

The PAC observed that the NHA had given undue favours to the contractor in the project and directed the relevant authority to recover the looted amount from him.

The committee also took notice of the dilapidated condition of Sialkot and Peshawar motorways and directed the Ministry of Communications to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The committee members raised questions about the worst condition of the two motorways.

Noor Alam Khan observed that the NHA authorities should make the load management system better and transparent to yield desirous results as "we are paying huge amount in a shape of toll-taxes".

He also asked the Secretary Communications to make a summary regarding increase in the employees' salaries and. Those who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, their heirs should be granted special allowances, he added.

