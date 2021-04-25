UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Directs Audit & Accounts High-ups To Focus On Performance Audit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

PAC directs audit & accounts high-ups to focus on performance audit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of KP Assembly has directed the high ups concerned with audit and accounts to focus on performance audit with sole aim to ensure good governance and eradicate corruption from the public sector organizations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

However, the committee has expressed satisfaction on recovery ratios of the Food Department and especially lauded its steps for increasing supply of wheat in nook and corner of the province as well as normalising its rate during the Ramzan.

The observation was made during meeting of the PAC on disposing audit paras on fiscal anomalies in Food Department.

The meeting of the PAC sub-committee on Food Department was chaired by MPA Mohammad Idrees at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar. Besides, MPA Inayatullah high ups of the food, law, finance and audit and accounts departments also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed satisfaction on process of recoveries. However, it referred cases of certain fiscal irregularities to the concerned sub committees for verification.

The committee further asked the Audit and Accounts officials to avoid creating audit paras based on merely raising objections on petty matters that did not tantamount to yielding financial benefits to the public exchequer rather resulting in waste of precious time and energy of the government departments.

The audit authorities are in fact custodians of the public money and they must endeavour with ultimate goal of stopping fiscal wastage and providing maximum relief to the poor masses.

The committee asked departments for expediting the process of recoveries in respect of damages caused to public funds during the under Pera periods including loss due to delay of recoveries from defaulters.

The committee decided to ensure two big recoveries from the food contractor MS Evergreen Trading company (Rs 1.747m) and (Rs 1.359m) over overpayment due to decrease in transportation charges in Mardan and Malakand districts.

The Food Department was directed to pursue the case after stay orders of the contractor is vacated by the court and ensuring these recoveries immediately.

The chair further asked for non-inclusion of minor audit paras in the PAC agenda and ensuring its early audit in DACs to save precious time of the PAC and public institutions senior officials.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Company Mardan Malakand Money Sunday From Government Wheat Court

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.