UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs Audit Of All Govt Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

PAC directs audit of all govt departments

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the government departments to bring transparency in the country's financial system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the government departments to bring transparency in the country's financial system.

Presiding over the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to take actions against the organizations which were not cooperating in that regard.

He said the AGP should conduct the audit of the NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), a subsidiary of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to streamline the system.

The AGP officials apprised the committee that they had been provided any record by the NTL authorities so far.

The PAC called for presenting a detailed report of the expenses incurred by the NTL, including the amount spent on the officials travelling in its next sitting.

Meanwhile, the PAC directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide details about the properties rented by Pakistani embassies abroad, especially in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

Related Topics

Pakistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) United Kingdom United States Federal Investigation Agency All Government

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Pictu ..

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Picture of Ukraine Conflict Goals - ..

3 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts interactive session at International Is ..

ISSI hosts interactive session at International Islamic University (IIU)

3 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 One killed, three injured in blast in Peshawar

One killed, three injured in blast in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 UAE, Italy strengthen economic partnership, explor ..

UAE, Italy strengthen economic partnership, explore investment exchanges in rene ..

19 minutes ago
 CEO SIHES visits Emergency Rescue Service 1122 off ..

CEO SIHES visits Emergency Rescue Service 1122 office in Kashmore

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.