PAC Directs Cabinet Division To Modify Islamabad Club's Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 05:34 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday strictly directed the Cabinet Division to modify and review its policy of dress code at Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday strictly directed the Cabinet Division to modify and review its policy of dress code at Islamabad Club.

The meeting chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan urged the authorities concerned to change its discriminative attitude towards the people who wanted to enter club premises by wearing a shalwar, Kameez and allowing them to enjoy facilities in the Islamabad Club.

The matter had been raised by MNA Rohale Asghar during the meeting, who told the committee that he would go to the Club today (Tuesday) by wearing traditional dress if the authorities dared stopped him then will inform to the committee in the next meeting.

The Secretary of the Cabinet Division informed the committee that it would take some time to compliance with the orders of the PAC.

