PAC Directs CDA To Recoup Encroached Land At One Constitution Avenue

March 08, 2023 | 09:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to retrieve over 13 acres public land illegal encroached by an influential on lease at One Constitution Avenue.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, members of the Committee along with Auditor General, Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capital Territory Islamabad, officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others visited the encroachment site.

Talking to media, Noor Alam Khan said the influential violated Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders by not paying the amount of lease.

The CDA consequently cancelled the lease of land as the apex court's given date had expired, he added.

He said this land was the precious asset of Pakistan which would be utilized for the welfare of the people. The PAC directed the CDA authorities concerned to recover this land and also appoint its administrator on the site.

The PAC chair also directed that the CDA could take services of Frontier Corps and other paramilitary forces to vacate the land.

