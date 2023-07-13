(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the government departments and regulatory bodies to provide complete and accurate records to the Auditor General's office by Monday and Tuesday of the next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the government departments and regulatory bodies to provide complete and accurate records to the Auditor General's office by Monday and Tuesday of the next week.

Chairing the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan said action would be taken against those responsible for neither cooperating with the AG office nor providing records to its officials.

He said the regulatory authorities should realize their responsibilities in that regard, warning the officials and officers involved in corruption, irregularities and embezzlement of strict action.

The committee reviewed the audit report of Power Division for the year 2020, including audit objections of 2018, 2019 and 2020 of Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, Noor Alam Khan said the court had already ordered the Islamabad Club and the Housing Ministry not to include the cemetery land in the scheme, but they had not implemented the orders.

Officials of the relevant government institutions and PAC members attended the meeting.