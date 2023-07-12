PAC directs FIA, NAB to conduct inquiry about $ 3 billion loans

(@FahadShabbir)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Auditor General to conduct a joint investigation to probe the matter of three billion dollars loans taken during the previous government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Auditor General to conduct a joint investigation to probe the matter of three billion Dollars loans taken during the previous government.

Chairing the PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan urged the FIA, NAB and Auditor General to complete their joint inquiry within 15 days and present it before the committee to take further actions against the perpetrators.

The committee apprised that it would take prompt actions against those allegedly involved in corruption, irregularities and embezzlement in any government department.

"We are working in the larger national interest to highlight the corruption scandals and to take actions against those looted national exchequers," Noor Alam Khan said.

Meanwhile, the committee recommended that the salaries of law enforcement agencies and the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel should be increased.

Officials of the relevant government institutions and PAC members attended the meeting.