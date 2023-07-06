Open Menu

PAC Directs FIA To Investigate Problems Faced By Hajj Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:54 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) to investigate the matters pertaining to problems and difficulties faced by the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims during this year

Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman of the Committee Noor Alam Khan directed the authorities concerned of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to provide an elaborate response on why Pakistani pilgrims had confronted inconveniences during the Hajj 2023.

The Committee expressed its resentment over the absence of the Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs in the meeting and directed him to attend the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Noor Alam Khan took notice of the breach of citizens' data in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and directed the Interior Ministry to constitute an investigation team comprising Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), FIA and Military Intelligence officials to probe the issue.

The officials of the relevant ministry including PAC members attended the meeting.

