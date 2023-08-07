The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to carry out an inquiry into the appointments made in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for the last 15 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to carry out an inquiry into the appointments made in the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for the last 15 years.

Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that FIA should take strict actions against those involved in irregularities, embezzlement and corruption while appointing the officials in the respective department.

He also urged the authorities concerned of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to conduct an internal audit of the appointments made in the Commission.

The committee reviewed an audit objection related to the FPSC which is a government department. The PAC meeting was attended by officials of different divisions and PAC members.