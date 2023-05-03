UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs For Audit Of Fertilizer Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the urea fertilizer companies to make audit of fertilizer prices immediately to ensure transparency in the system.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that if they fail to do so, then the Auditor General (AG) of Pakistan should complete the audit task of urea manufacturing companies with the cooperation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He further directed that the relevant authorities review audits of fertilizer companies to facilitate the farmers.

The Secretary Ministry of Industry apprised the committee that the relevant authorities would make a review of gas prices being provided to the fertilizer sector to yield desirous results.

Noor Alam Khan said that car companies were taking the advanced amount from consumers for eight years.

These companies through cartelization were increasing the prices of vehicles, he added.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has reviewed the audit paras of the Ministry of Industry to streamline the system.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar and others.



