PAC directs for inquiry into awarding PSL contract in violation of PPRA

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) to conduct an inquiry into awarding Pakistan Super League (PSL) Contract in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and submit its report

The committee met here at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs including Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Munaza Hassan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Hina Rabbani Khar, Noor Alam Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood and Senstor Seeme Ezdi, Senator Sherry Rehman. Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani and other top PCB officials also attended the meeting.

The committee examined the special audit reports on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League -I&II for the year 2018-19.

The committee directed officials to appear before the committee well prepared on the agenda items.

The total special audit paras were 72 and as a result of DAC 30 paras recommended to PAC. The audit pointed out that contract of PSL was given on negotiation basis instead of bidding and Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules were violated.

The committee directed Secretary IPC to conduct an inquiry into tendering violating PPRA rules and submit report within a month.

Tendering is business activity and it is required bidding and transparency.

According to the Audit report, the board made payments to compensate the franchises, after the first season of the league, which resulted in a loss of more than Rs 54 million. It must be noted that $1.3 million was paid to every franchise.