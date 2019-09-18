UrduPoint.com
PAC Directs For Recovery Of Rs 69m From Departments On Account Of Services Rendered By KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday directed to expedite the efforts for recovery of over Rs 69 million on account of services rendered by Police to different organizations mostly Federal Government during the financial year 2011-12.

The Committee also directed that in future, proper agreements should be signed with such organizations so that instead of piling up the costs and arrears such amounts are monthly reimbursed to the Provincial Government.

The Committee has taken up the audit para recorded during the audit in October 2012 and these organizations included WAPDA, ptv, Radio Pakistan and NADRA besides others. It was informed that in view of the directives of the Committee, an amount of Rs.1243947/- has been recovered while the remaining is still outstanding.

The meeting of the Committee was held in Islamabad on the sidelines of a capacity building training session organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which was presided over by MPA Babar Saleem Swati. The Committee also directed the concerned authorities to explain as to under what law and for what purpose different deductions were made from the temporarily appointed police personnel during 2010-11 and 2011-12.

The PAC also expressed satisfaction over the fact that over Rs.50/-million have been recovered from different government functionaries and both legal and disciplinary actions taken against different government functionaries as per the previous but recent directives of the PAC.

