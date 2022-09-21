PAC directs govt to deport unregistered Afghan refugees from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed the government to deport unregistered Afghan refugees while shifting the registered nationals in the refugee camps.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, also directed ministry of states and frontier regions (SAFRON) to take up the issue of Afghan refugees at United Nation's forum.

Noor Alam remarked that these Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan for years and doing business but they don't pay taxes. Further, he took exceptions to the reports that Afghans were found defaming Pakistan across the world.

Meanwhile, the committee restrained the Principle Accounts Officer (PAO) of interior ministry from merging Khasadar and levis force into police.

The committee directed Interior Secretary and Secretary SAFRAN to trace 1.4 million Afghan Refugees within a month and then report it back to the committee.

The committee expressed displeasure to know that 14 officers including Chairman NADRA were having dual nationality and working in the sensitive department like NADRA.

Chairman remarked that DG (NADRA)-KP having dual nationality was appointed near Torkham Border seeking his removal while suggesting that a Colonel or a retired Brigadier to be appointed against this post.

The committee directed interior secretary to move a summary and make legislation that no government employee can attain the dual nationality.

On a query, Chairman NADRA replied that 34 employees having corruption charges were terminated from service and inquiries were pending against other officers in NADRA.

The committee directed Chairman NADRA to provide list of those who had been terminated from services from 2017 to 2022 and directed him to issue directions to concerned DGs, NADRA not to issue CNICs to Afghan nationals.

Secretary Interior, Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs were requested to provide list of 390 Afghans who had chanted slogans against Pakistan in UAE after the cricket match of Asia Cup.

In the end the committee also appreciated the quality of NADRA software being exported to other countries which was also a source of foreign exchange.

The committee directed the PAO of Ministry of Interior to initiate a crackdown against those officers/officials appointed on fake degrees and were working in government departments.

"FIRs would also be lodged against them and recoveries would be made from them," the chairman asserted.

The committee asked the secretary interior to provide the list of fake degree holders employees enrolled in the Ministry of Interior within one month.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to submit a comprehensive report regarding illegal housing societies in the city, including Ghauri Town within a month so that action could be initiated against them.