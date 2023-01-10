PAC directs IGP to beef up Red Zone security

:The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to further enhance security arrangements in the Red Zone of the federal capital to avert any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to further enhance security arrangements in the Red Zone of the Federal capital to avert any untoward incident.

The meeting was chaired by the PAC chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan who queried the IGP for his knowledge about the prevailing security situation and threats to the region.

Noor Alam demanded the IGP to ensure foolproof security by checking its measures at Parliament Lodges, MNA Hostels, Pakistan Television (ptv), Radio and other buildings.

The chair pointed out that there was irregular parking of numerous vehicles along the Marriot Hotel that fell under the Red Zone and also posed a threat to the security amid prevailing situation.

The chairman underlined that the Capital Territory Police should clear that route, and direct all to observe the SOPs and park only at the designated places.

The IGP briefed the Committee that the Police was vigilant and would ensure prompt action on the directions of the forum to clear all irregular parking in the Red Zone area.