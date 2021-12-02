PAC directs Industries' Ministry to improve USC edible items quality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the complaints regarding sale of substandard edible items at the Utility Stores and directed ministry of Industries and Production to improve the quality.

In a meeting, PAC Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain said that USC should concentrate on the food items quality, adding that selling sub-standard food items injurious to health. The committee directed ministry to take immediate action and ensure quality of food items.

The chairman committee said that USC was not a commercial entity but had been designed to provide relief to the poor segment. He said that quality food items including Sugar, Ghee and wheat must be ensured.

The committee also examined the audit report of Ministry of Industries and Production for the year 2019-20.

The examined five highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein for the year 2019-20 and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The committee discussed the audit para regarding loss due to irregularities in procurement of land, machinery and human resource for Common Facilitation Manufacturing and Training Centers (CFMTC) Chiniot, Sargodha and Peshawar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the committee that FIR was registered against the accused today. The committee asked FIA to submit detail report in that regard within a week.

Members of the committee including Senator Muhammad Tala Mehmood, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khwaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MNA Munaza Hassan attended the meeting. Senior officials of ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting.