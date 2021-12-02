UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs Industries' Ministry To Improve USC Edible Items Quality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

PAC directs Industries' Ministry to improve USC edible items quality

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the complaints regarding sale of substandard edible items at the Utility Stores and directed ministry of Industries and Production to improve the quality.

In a meeting, PAC Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain said that USC should concentrate on the food items quality, adding that selling sub-standard food items injurious to health. The committee directed ministry to take immediate action and ensure quality of food items.

The chairman committee said that USC was not a commercial entity but had been designed to provide relief to the poor segment. He said that quality food items including Sugar, Ghee and wheat must be ensured.

The committee also examined the audit report of Ministry of Industries and Production for the year 2019-20.

The examined five highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein for the year 2019-20 and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The committee discussed the audit para regarding loss due to irregularities in procurement of land, machinery and human resource for Common Facilitation Manufacturing and Training Centers (CFMTC) Chiniot, Sargodha and Peshawar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the committee that FIR was registered against the accused today. The committee asked FIA to submit detail report in that regard within a week.

Members of the committee including Senator Muhammad Tala Mehmood, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khwaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MNA Munaza Hassan attended the meeting. Senior officials of ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sale Chiniot Sargodha Federal Investigation Agency FIR Wheat

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.