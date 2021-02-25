UrduPoint.com
PAC Directs Ministries To Hold DACs Meetings Regularly

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

PAC directs ministries to hold DACs meetings regularly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday strictly instructed all the relevant Federal ministries for regularly holding meetings of Departmental Accounts Committee (DACs) to resolve audit objections, including misappropriations of their relevant departments.

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

The committee was informed that PC-1 was prepared, approved and sent for the require funds. "Pak PWD would start repair and maintenance work on houses soon after funds.

The committee recommended that funds should be allocated for the repair of the government houses.

The committee further directed that an inquiry should be conducted in payments without approval of contract agreements Rs.

719.077 million. Chairman of the committee directed that responsibility should be fixed in the case and share its report after completion of inquiry.

The committee also directed Pak Public Works Department (PWD) to give priority to low category government employee's houses in repair and maintenance.

The committee examined the audit paras of Pak PWD for the year 2019-20 and highlighted five paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee expressed concerns over the poor quality work by the Pak-PWD, adding that even Minister Enclave houses were also in dire need of repair and maintenance.

The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Seemee Ezdi.

More Stories From Pakistan

