PAC directs Ministry of Maritime Affairs to conduct DAC meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday expressed concern over not conducting Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and directed the authorities concerned to carry out DACs immediately.

The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan and directed the ministry to take tangible actions for conducting DACs in every month.

Those allegedly involved in delaying DACs, he said their salaries should be deducted to avoid misappropriation and be careful in the future.

The Audit officials apprised the committee that they instructed to relevant authorities to hold DACs but the ministry did not follow their directions and recommendations.

He revealed that Gwadar Port Authority had not blacklisted a company consultant who submitted fake bills.

The PAC instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate bogus billing matter transparently by blacklisting the consultant company and also wrote a letter to Interior Ministry to include their Names in Exit Control List (ECL).

Meanwhile, the Audit officials apprised the committee that Karachi Port Trust had not initiated audit of third-party container royalty since 1998 and added that massive alleged irregularities had been also found in Karachi Port Trust.

The Secretary of Maritime Affairs informed the committee that Karachi Port Trust was receiving royalty on each plane.

The PAC chairman directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to provide complete record to Audit officials in that regard.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of 2021-22. Noor Alam Khan strictly urged that only officials of grade-20 and above could attend the PAC meeting next time.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Wajiha Qamar, Shahida Akhar Ali, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Audit and Maritime Affairs officials.