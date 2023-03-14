UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs Ministry Of Maritime Affairs To Conduct DAC Meetings

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 06:58 PM

PAC directs Ministry of Maritime Affairs to conduct DAC meetings

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday expressed concern over not conducting Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and directed the authorities concerned to carry out DACs immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday expressed concern over not conducting Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and directed the authorities concerned to carry out DACs immediately.

The meeting was chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan and directed the ministry to take tangible actions for conducting DACs in every month.

Those allegedly involved in delaying DACs, he said their salaries should be deducted to avoid misappropriation and be careful in the future.

The Audit officials apprised the committee that they instructed to relevant authorities to hold DACs but the ministry did not follow their directions and recommendations.

He revealed that Gwadar Port Authority had not blacklisted a company consultant who submitted fake bills.

The PAC instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate bogus billing matter transparently by blacklisting the consultant company and also wrote a letter to Interior Ministry to include their Names in Exit Control List (ECL).

Meanwhile, the Audit officials apprised the committee that Karachi Port Trust had not initiated audit of third-party container royalty since 1998 and added that massive alleged irregularities had been also found in Karachi Port Trust.

The Secretary of Maritime Affairs informed the committee that Karachi Port Trust was receiving royalty on each plane.

The PAC chairman directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to provide complete record to Audit officials in that regard.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of 2021-22. Noor Alam Khan strictly urged that only officials of grade-20 and above could attend the PAC meeting next time.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Wajiha Qamar, Shahida Akhar Ali, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Audit and Maritime Affairs officials.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Exit Control List Company Gwadar Mukhtar Ahmed Federal Investigation Agency FBR Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.