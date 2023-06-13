PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more transparent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Public Accounts Committee Tuesday directed the authorities concerned of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to make its internal audit system more effective to ensure better financial management in the foreign missions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee Tuesday directed the authorities concerned of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to make its internal audit system more effective to ensure better financial management in the foreign missions.

Noor Alam Khan presided over the committee meeting which reviewed the audit objections of 2019-20 of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Planning and Development.

Noor Alam Khan urged all the government departments to conduct the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) regularly to streamline the financial system of their respective institutions.

Meanwhile, the PAC Chairman said if no sanction was imposed on India then there should be no restriction on Pakistan for Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project.

The foreign secretary said that all aspects of the matter were being reviewed.

The meeting was attended by officers of the relevant government institutions.