PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Water Resources to complete its ongoing various projects within the stipulated time to yield desirous results.

Chairing PAC meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that the Ministry of Water Resources had launched several projects in the last 20 years but it could not complete a single project during the period.

The committee had shown serious concern over the non-attendance of the meeting by the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources and urged the authorities concerned to apprise him to appear before PAC in the next meeting.

"We will write a letter of displeasure to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Water Resources to take actions against the officials and ask them to appear before the committee to settle the audit paras," Noor Alam Khan added.

He further said that the Department Audit Committee (DAC) ordered inquiries into many irregularities and embezzlement but the same were not being completed for years.

The committee directed the authorities concerned to send back to their respective organization which had completed their deputation period in the Ministry of Water Resources. It raised the query of why officials are still working despite the completion of their deputation period.

The PAC meeting was attended by all officials including the Joint Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman WAPDA and PAC members.