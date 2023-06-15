UrduPoint.com

PAC Directs NAB, FIA To Submit Report About NTL's Irregularities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 07:44 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a complete report about irregularities and embezzlement in NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL)

Presiding over PAC meeting, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the relevant authorities to investigate the matter of NTL's board members to compile a report for submission in the next meeting to be held on June 20.

The committee had expressed its resentment over the corruption and irregularities in many departments and stressed the need to probe them in order to recover the looted money of national exchequer from the accused.

The interior secretary briefed the committee that the ministry had collected some documentary evidences against NTL and also presented them before the committee for further directions to ensure transparency in the system.

The committee asked the secretary interior to write a letter to the prime minister regarding PAC's members reservations over NTL irregularities and corruption.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of 2019-20 of the interior ministry and sub-ordinate departments to ensure the financial system better and transparent to yield desirous results.

The meeting was attended by officers and officials of the relevant government institutions and committee members.

