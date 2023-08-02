Open Menu

PAC Directs NAB To Investigate $3b Interest-free Loans Matter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 10:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to formulate a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter of interest-free loans of three billion Dollars given to industrialists during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chairing the PAC meeting, Noor Alam Khan asked for taking strict action against those not cooperating with the JIT in that regard.

The committee expressed serious concern over the non-attendance of the meeting by NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed Butt.

Deputy Chairman NAB said that Nazir Butt was ill and admitted to the hospital. The committee has asked the authorities concerned to provide his medical records.

Noor Alam Khan demanded a list of 640 people from NAB allegedly involved in the scandal. The NAB has assured to provide a report on the issue of three billion dollars in interest-free loans to the PAC in the next four days.

The PAC Chairman said that loans were given at an interest rate of three to five per cent.

The majority of the committee members supported the inquiry to recover the looted national exchequer.

