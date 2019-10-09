PAC directs NHA to complete investigation of Rs. 2 bln embezzlement in fine collection by motorway police

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed National Highway Authority to complete an investigation of Rs.2 billion embezzlement in fine collected by Motorway police during year 2016-17

The subcommittee of PAC headed by Member National Assembly Naveed Qamar was reviewing the audit paras against NHA.

The audit officials briefed the committee that National Highways & Motorways police credited Rs 2028 million lesser from the amount collected during 2016-17 as fine.

Secretary communication told the committee that a comprehensive investigation in the matter was underway and the report would be shared with the committee soon after the inquiry was concluded.

He said after this anomaly NHA took steps for the improvement of the system of fine collection and shifted it from manual to digital fine collection system.

Previously the fine was used to be written by hand on the backside of the card provided at the toll plaza, however this system was replaced with the new one.

The committee directed to conclude investigations as soon as possible and submit report in that regard.

Audit officials also apprised the committee on awarding contract of construction work of Zhob, Mughal Kot and Qila Saifullah section in violation of PC-I of the project.

They objected that PC-I of the project was prepared in 2010 whereas the contract was awarded in 2015 without revising the PC-I.

Secretary communication sought time from the committee till October 25 to submit the inquiry report in the matter.