PAC Directs Power Division To Come With Viable Solutions For Circular Debt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:31 PM

PAC directs power division to come with viable solutions for circular debt

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the power division to come with viable solutions to tackle issues related to circular debt.

The committee met here at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The senior officials of the power division briefed the committee on unprecedented increase in circular debt in the country.

They informed the committee that generation company's Gencos would be repaired or closed to reduce expenses.

The committee directed the power division to expedite work on the recoveries of the receivable amount.

The committee also expressed concerns over the excessive billing of the consumers.

Members of the committee MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Riaz Fatyana,  MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA Khawaja Shehraz Mehmood, Sardar Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Ahmad Khan attended the meeting.

MNA Hina Rabbani Khar joined the meeting via live video conference.

