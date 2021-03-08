PAC directs Revenue Division, FBR to ensure monthly DAC meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed Revenue Division, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure monthly Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting.

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Members of the committee including Members National Assembly (MNAs) Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Aameer Mehmood Kiani, Shahida Akhtar Ali attended the meeting. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was also present on the occasion.

The committee examined accounts for the year 2018-19 and refund audit paras of Federal Board of Revenue for the year 2019-20 and highlighted audit paras of highest amount involved therein.

The committee was also briefed regarding the inquiry report of refund of Rs. six billion allowed to M/s Usman Trade Linkers, Multan.

The committee also recommended to vigorously pursue the case regarding M/s Usman Trade Linkers, Multan.

The committee directed Revenue Division to share audit para report examined in DACs meeting.