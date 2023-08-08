PAC directs to ensure countrywide PSO stations installation

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure installation of the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) gas stations across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to facilitate the commuters travelling to far-flung areas

Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan directed the relevant authorities to act against those elements creating hurdles and inconveniences in this regard.

The committee was informed that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has not imposed any sanctions or restrictions on PSO petrol stations in any part of the country, but only at certain locations the filling stations could not be installed due to technical reasons.

The chairman OGRA apprised the committee that the authority had allowed the PSO to install 800 new filling stations in various parts of the country during the last 12 months.

The PAC meeting was attended by officials of different divisions and PAC members.

