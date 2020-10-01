UrduPoint.com
PAC Discusses Audit Paras Of MHP, KCH, KIMS, DHQ Charsadda

Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:59 PM

A meeting of Public Accounts Committee chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday discussed audit paras of Mental Hospital Peshawar (MHP), Kidney Centre Hayatabad (KCH), District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda and Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and District Health Office Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of Public Accounts Committee chaired by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday discussed audit paras of Mental Hospital Peshawar (MHP), Kidney Centre Hayatabad (KCH), District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda and Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and District Health Office Charsadda.

The meeting among others was attended by MPAs including Babar Saleem, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Jamshed Mohmand, Idrees khan, and Fazal Shakoor Khan and Special Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil.

PAC deliberated over purchase of Rs. 3.27 million medicines in 2013-14 for Sarhad Hospital of Psychiatric Diseases and directed health department to probe the mater and compile a report relating to recovery. The meeting also settled a audit para of the same hospital about purchase of food for patients.

Speaker also reprimanded officer for attending the meeting unprepared and said that representative of departments should complete their paperwork and record prior to attending the meeting.

Meeting also discusses audit para of DHO Charsadda about withdrawal of Rs 6.23 million in 2013-14 under head of medicine purchase and tasked subcommittee to conduct investigation and initiate action against elements involved.

The committee observed that examination fees in DHQ Charsadda were not deposited in public exchequer for a long period. Participants send the matter to subcommittee after declaring the practice, a contravention to prescribed rules and procedure. They also directed to stop pension of the officer involved till completion of inquiry report.

Meeting cleared audit para of KCH and deferred the matter relating to special allowance of professors and doctors in KIMS. It was said that the audit para would be discussed in a special committee comprising Advocate General, Secretary Higher education, and concerned officials of law, finance and audit departments.

